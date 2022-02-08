Chicago Health System to Pay Workers $10 Million in Settlement over Vaccine Mandate | 1 Aug 2022 | The first settlement in the nation has been reached in a lawsuit filed by medical staff regarding an Illinois university system’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Center Square reported Friday: "Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former health-care workers a total of $10,337,500 as part of the terms of the settlement. It's also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign whose exemption requests were denied...The settlement was filed Friday in the federal Northern District Court of Illinois." In a press release, [nonprofit religious freedom organization] Liberty Counsel said the settlement must receive approval from the federal District Court.