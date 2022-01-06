Chicago High School to Implement Race-Based Grading System | 31 May 2022 | A high school in a Chicago is implementing a race-based grading system "to adjust classroom grading scales to account for skin color or ethnicity of its students." The move is necessary, advocates say, because "traditional grading practices perpetuate inequities," a slide used in a presentation said. Students, depending on their race, will not be held accountable for missing class, misbehaving in school, or for failing to turn in assignments.