Chicago Leaders Want to Cancel History Classes 'Until a Suitable Alternative Can Be Found' | 03 Aug 2020 | Chicago-area leaders urged the Illinois State Board of Education on Sunday to halt history classes that "unfairly" communicate history until an "alternative" can be found. Democratic state Rep. LaShawn Ford of Chicago said the current state history curriculum leads to a "racist society" and may cause "white privilege" before a Sunday press conference in Evanston in a release obtained by NBC 5. In the release, Ford called to replace courses and books that "unfairly communicate" history until a "suitable alternative is developed." ..."I'm calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history," Ford said in the release.