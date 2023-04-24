Chicago must rehire, pay back wages to workers punished over COVID-19 vaccination mandate - judge --Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Deranged) implemented a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees in October 2021. | 24 April 2023 | An Illinois judge ruled that the city of Chicago must rehire and pay back lost wages of unionized city employees who were fired or disciplined for violating COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Administrative law judge Anna Hamburg-Gal, writing on behalf of the Illinois Labor Relations Board, said that the city "failed and refused" to bargain in good faith with union leaders "over the effects of its decision to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate." The decision applies to unionized city of Chicago employees working as carpenters, bricklayers, plumbers, electricians, machinists, and other job categories. Affected employees must also be paid back lost wages and benefits with 7% annual interest, according to the ruling.