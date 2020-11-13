Chicago ordering a 30-day stay-at-home advisory starting Monday | 12 Nov 2020 | The city of Chicago on Thursday announced a 30-day stay-at-home advisory to take effect next week as Illinois and other states across the country are experiencing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who announced the order in a news conference Thursday afternoon, said the city would also be imposing other restrictions on gatherings and public activities, which Lightfoot said "calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve." The measures, scheduled to take effect 6 a.m. Monday, urge Chicago residents to only leave their homes for essential activities, such as school or grocery shopping, not hold gatherings with anyone outside of a person's immediate household, avoid all nonessential travel and to not gather in person with friends and extended family on holidays such as Thanksgiving.