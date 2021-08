Chicago shooting leaves 1 police officer dead, another wounded; 2 suspects nabbed - reports | 8 Aug 2021 | One Chicago police officer died and another was seriously wounded Saturday night during a confrontation on the city’s South Side, according to reports. Two suspects were taken into custody while a third suspect was being sought, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. At least one of the suspects was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.