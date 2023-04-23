Chicago teens charged with misdemeanor for stealing car, causing crash that killed baby, hurt 3 others | 23 April 2023 | Two Chicago teens have been charged with only a misdemeanor for stealing a car and crashing it into a pickup truck, resulting in the death of a baby and the wounding of three passengers. The boys, age 14 and 17, were speeding down West Washington Road where they blew through an intersection and collided with a pickup truck carrying an adult woman and three children. Cristian Uvidia, a 6-month-old, died of his injuries while the other three passengers, 34, 17, and 7 years old, were treated at Stroger Hospital... Manslaughter in Illinois carries a sentence of 2 to 5 years, fines up to $25,000, and four years probation.