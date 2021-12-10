Child actors used for Kamala Harris's bizarre space video | 11 Oct 2021 | A video meant to sell children on the wonders of space exploration featured Kamala Harris giving a memorably loopy performance alongside a quintet of child actors who auditioned for their roles, it was revealed Monday. "All five of them are actors," Carlo Bernardino, whose 13-year-old son Trevor was one of the youngsters taking part, told the Washington Examiner. "He's a child actor -- he's been trying to do this type of thing for a while. And so he has a manager and an agent in LA and they send him castings." Trevor Bernardino told KSBW that he was asked to submit a monologue about a topic he is passionate about, as well as three questions he wanted to ask a world leader. The next step was a virtual interview with the producer of the video, the first in a YouTube Originals series called "Get Curious with Vice President Harris." "Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like, 'Hey Trevor, you booked it,'" the teen recalled.