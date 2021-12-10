Children in NASA space video with Kamala Harris are ACTORS: Kids in clip produced by Canada-based Sinking Ship Entertainment had to audition for the part - despite being presented as normal --Teens who took part were revealed to be child actors and Harris has faced criticism for not recruiting kids who are passionate about the space industry --One of the children said he had to send in a monologue to get the part Video was produced by Toronto-based company 'Sinking Ship Entertainment' --Harris chairs the National Space Council but has been criticized for appearing to lack in-depth knowledge on space exploration --During filming, the Taliban was rapidly advancing through Afghanistan and closing in on Kabul | 12 Oct 2021 | Grinning school-age children who took part in a NASA YouTube video about space exploration with Kamala Harris have been revealed to be child actors. The 'Get Curious with Vice President [sic] Harris' video was filmed in August and tweeted out by the Vice President on October 7 to celebrate World Space Week. It appeared to viewers that the children she was with were all normal kids. However it has now been revealed that they are paid actors who auditioned by sending in a monologue and three questions they would ask a world leader. Critics of Harris have leapt on the video, with the mockery compounded by the revelation that it was produced by Canadian company 'Sinking Ship Entertainment'. Monterey resident Trevor Bernardino, 13, told KSBW he was stunned when he learned he would be traveling to Washington, DC to take part in the video. 'Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like 'Hey Trevor you booked it,' he told the network.