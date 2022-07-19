Children at risk of Monkeypox by end of the year | 17 July 2022 | Children at risk of Monkeypox by end of the year unless four times the amount of vaccinations are rolled out in Britain to [allegedly] halt the spread. Public health experts have estimated that 200,000 vaccine doses will be necessary in order to control the spread of the virus. This is four times the 50,000 vaccine doses currently on order. The UK has already seen almost 2000 cases of monkeypox in recent weeks and months, and cases are believed to be doubling every two weeks.