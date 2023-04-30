China and the Great Reset By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 23 April 2023 | In this essay, I first aim to show that China is the model for the Great Reset. China's economic and political system, "socialism with Chinese characteristics," is the globalists' blueprint for West. Second, I address the role that China itself may play in the new globalist order... As I show in The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty, at least 67 WEF members have also been members of one or more of these Round Tables predecessors. Many of these WEF/Round Table members have also held positions in one or more global governance institutions. The WEF has deep roots in these older Round Table groups and is buttressed by them. These philosophical and organizational connections make clear that the Great Reset has been in the making for many years, if not decades. Today, several Chinese figures hold memberships in these Round Table NGOs and global governance organizations and are connected to the WEF, either through the WEF’s corporate partners, as WEF contributors, or otherwise. And numerous China-based companies are among the WEF’s partners.