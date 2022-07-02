China and Russia unveil plan for new world order | 5 Feb 2022 | China and Russia have outlined a vision of international relations anchored in their potential to reinforce each other in disputes with the United States and its allies while cooperating on an array of economic and diplomatic fronts. Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement that forecast the "transformation of the global governance architecture and world order." And that transformation would be marked by the progress of concepts and initiatives that Moscow and Beijing conceived separately, often in opposition to the U.S. and its Western allies, and now could develop into an integrated challenge to American power... Putin and Xi made an effort to occupy the rhetorical position held by Western leaders who have touted the value of the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and other multilateral institutions collectively described as "the post-war world order."