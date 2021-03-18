China Demands to be in Charge of Global 'Vaccine Passport' System | 15 March 2021 | On Tuesday, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) publicly petitioned for the World Health Organization (WHO) to let the Chinese government take charge of a proposed "vaccine passport" system for the entire world in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic that China started, as reported by Breitbart. The proposal appeared in the Global Times, a Chinese government-run newspaper, which said that China could utilize its connections to Big Tech companies in order to build and sustain an international tracking system for any individuals who either have or have not yet received a coronavirus vaccine. China has already launched its own domestic equivalent of such a system... This is in addition to the other various elements of China's "social credit system," where citizens are scored based on social and public behavior, such as support or criticism of the government, and either get certain privileges or face restrictions as a result.