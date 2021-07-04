China keeping a top-secret watchlist of US travelers | 07 April 2021 | Nearly 700 Americans -- including government workers, CEOs and even Ashanti -- were secretly placed on a Chinese watchlist when they traveled through Shanghai’s main airport, The Post has learned. A database shared with The Post has a spreadsheet listing the names, birth dates and passport numbers of 697 US citizens, some of them children, who were flagged while passing through Pudong International Airport in 2018 and 2020. The list has executives from fields like finance, technology and biomedicine -- including some from Apple, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Pfizer and Merrill Lynch.