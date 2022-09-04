China Sends Military, Armed Police, and Health Workers to Shanghai Amid Its Worst Virus Outbreak | 8 April 2022 | Chinese authorities have sent health care workers from 15 different provinces as well as armed police and special police officers to Shanghai, to help the city combat the worst outbreak of the CCP virus in China since the pandemic began. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan urged Shanghai residents to adhere to the zero-COVID approach and "achieve community zero-Covid in a week." China Central Television (CCTV) reported on April 4 that more than 38,000 medical personnel from 15 Chinese provinces have been dispatched to support Shanghai. A resident near Shanghai's Hongqiao airport wrote in a social media post that he noticed frequent inbound flights landing at the airport. "I feel frightened at the thought that all the passengers on board are coming here to support our COVID fight," he said. Sun demanded COVID testing of all 26 million residents in Shanghai be completed within 36 hours, starting on April 4. She told the experts of the Shanghai Pandemic Control Team: "No household shall be left behind, not a single person shall miss the test."