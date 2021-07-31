China shuts down reactor at nuclear plant for maintenance over damaged fuel rods, says situation 'completely under control' | 30 July 2021 | The Chinese operator of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant has said it will shut down one of its reactors over damaged fuel rods, adding that there is no cause for concern over safety. On Friday, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) released a statement reiterating that everything was "completely under control" and that they had decided to shut down a reactor at the facility for maintenance. The statement notes that a small [!] amount of damage occurred with the fuel rods at reactor unit one, but it was still within the allowable range [?] and could continue to operate stably. The maintenance operation at the Guangdong-based plant will focus on finding the cause of the fuel rod damage and replacing the units in question.