China suspends 2,000 food products from Taiwan as Nancy Pelosi visits --Taipei perceives bans as retribution for US House Speaker's trip | 2 Aug 2022 | China has blocked imports from hundreds of Taiwanese food producers and temporarily suspended exports of natural sand to the country in what Taipei perceives as the opening shot in a campaign to punish it economically for a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Since Monday night, when US and Taiwanese officials confirmed that Pelosi would travel to Taiwan to meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, the China Customs Administration has suspended imports of more than 2,000 of about 3,200 food products from Taiwan. ...Analysts and government officials said the move was a huge expansion of such economic warfare.