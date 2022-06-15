China Uses COVID-19 Surveillance Technology to Stop Bank Protests

China Used COVID-19 Surveillance Technology to Stop Bank Protests | 14 June 2022 | China recently used its Orwellian COVID-19 surveillance technology to stop bank protests, in a show of what will come throughout the entire world if the technocratic globalists get their way. China cracked down on protests planned by hundreds of bank depositors in China who were hoping to grab their frozen funds by turning their health code apps from green to red. This restricted their ability to travel and effectively quashed the protest. China has blocked $178 million of deposits for two months, restricting the ability for companies to pay its workers and stopping Chinese citizens from being able to access their savings.