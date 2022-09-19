Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate quarantine and breeding facility | 17 Sept 2022 | A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin Lamb, longtime Citrus County businessmen... Pre-purchase, JOINN Laboratories, its attorney and the Realtor marketing the property made contact with the Levy County Planning and Zoning Department for a primate quarantine and breeding facility, said Stacey Hectus, the county's planning and zoning director. Levy County permits research laboratories in its industrial zoning only, Hectus told the Chronicle. The parcel that JOINN Laboratories purchased has a Future Land Use and Zoning of Forestry/Rural Residential (F/RR).