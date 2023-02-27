Chinese military put on 'high alert' | 27 Feb 2023 | A U.S. warplane's recent flight through the Taiwan Strait is a threat to the stability of the region, a Chinese army spokesman stated, as cited by China Daily on Monday. The P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol and reconnaissance aircraft flew through the strait separating mainland China and the self-governed island of Taiwan on Monday. A Chinese Su-27 took off and monitored the American spy plane along its path. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Eastern Theater Command, said this maneuver "deliberately damaged the regional situation and jeopardized peace and stability" in the region. He added that the Chinese military was "on high alert to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity." The US forces in the region acknowledged the maneuver. "The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows including within the Taiwan Strait," the 7th Fleet Command said in a statement.