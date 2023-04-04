Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from sensitive U.S. military sites, despite U.S. efforts to block it --The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel. | 3 April 2023 | The Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military sites, despite the Biden administration's efforts to block it from doing so, according to two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official. China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real time, the three officials said. The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images, the officials said.