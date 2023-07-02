Chinese 'spy balloon' potentially rigged to explode - Pentagon --The aircraft could have destroyed itself and its jetliner-sized payload if necessary, a top US general said | 6 Feb 2023 | The alleged "Chinese surveillance balloon" shot down by the US on Saturday could have been carrying explosives to destroy itself and its cargo, US Northern Command Chief General Glen VanHerck told Politico on Monday. VanHerck also confirmed earlier reports that similar balloons have entered US airspace undetected before. VanHerck told Politico that the balloon was up to 200ft (61 meters) tall, and carried a payload "in excess of a couple thousand pounds." The general added that the balloon potentially carried explosives "to detonate and destroy the balloon" if necessary. The balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday, a week after it entered US airspace.