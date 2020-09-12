Chinese Spy Was in 'Relationships' With at Least Two Midwestern Mayors - Report | 08 Dec 2020 | A suspected Chinese spy was linked to at least two anonymous Midwestern mayors, according to a bombshell report from Axios. The political journal said Fang Fang, who also goes by Christine Fang, developed political contacts primarily in California, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). It went on to report: "Fang attended regional conferences for U.S. mayors, which allowed her to grow her network of politicians across the country. She also engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities over a period of about three years, according to one U.S. intelligence official and one former elected official. At least two separate sexual interactions with elected officials, including one of these Midwestern mayors, were caught on FBI electronic surveillance of Fang, according to two intelligence officials," Axios said.