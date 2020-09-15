Chinese virologist: China's government 'intentionally' released COVID-19 --'I work[ed] in the WHO reference lab which is the top coronavirus lab in the world' | 15 Sept 2020 | The Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world, a top virologist and whistleblower told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday. Carlson specifically asked Dr. Li-Meng Yan whether she believed the Chinese communist party released the virus "on purpose." "Yes, of course, it's intentionally," she responded on Tucker Carlson Tonight." Yan said more evidence would be released but pointed to her own high-ranking position at a World Health Organization reference lab as a reason to trust her allegation. "I work[ed] in the WHO reference lab which is the top coronavirus lab in the world, in the University of Hong Kong. And the thing is I get deeply into such investigation in secret from the early beginning of this outbreak. I had my intelligence because I also get my own unit network in China, involved [in] the hospital...also I work with the top corona[virus] virologist in the world," she said. "So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab...and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage."