Chinese whistleblower claims first COVID outbreak was intentional and happened in October 2019 at Military World Games in Wuhan - two months before China notified the world about virus --Defector Wei Jingsheng said virus may have first spread at military tournament --Reports emerged in October 2019 athletes at event fell ill with mystery sickness --Mr Jingsheng alleged China deliberately spread virus during Military Games | 22 Sept 2021 | A whistleblower has sensationally claimed China deliberately spread Covid at a military tournament two months before the rest of the world knew about the deadly virus. Ex-Chinese Communist Party insider Wei Jingsheng said The World Military Games in October 2019 could have acted as the virus's first superspreader event. The international tournament for military athletes was held in Wuhan - the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic - two months before China notified the World Health Organisation about its first cases. 'I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there,' he told the new Sky News documentary What Really Happened in Wuhan.