Chip Roy blows up over $1.7T spending bill in fiery floor speech: 'Destroying the United States' | 23 Dec 2022 | Rep. Chip Roy on Friday blew up at the process that is forcing a quick vote on a $1.7 trillion bill that no one has read and said the Democratic rush job is destroying the country. "We're spending money we don't have," the Texas Republican said Friday morning on the House floor. "Go home and sell your projects, go home and talk about all the pork you're bringing home. But you're destroying the United States of America, absolutely destroying this body." Roy offered several amendments to the mammoth spending bill, none of which were allowed as Democrat leaders pushed for a vote by midday Friday. ..."Everything the American people is watching right now is a complete sham," Roy added. "It's a fraud, a fraud being perpetrated on the American people right before their eyes, right as we head into Christmas." ...Roy also bristled at the idea that more than half of the House members voting Friday might already be home for Christmas. Most lawmakers requested proxy voting Friday, which lets them claim worries about COVID as a reason to vote remotely.