Chip Roy to introduce bill requiring HHS to provide information on natural immunity as it relates to COVID --Roy says the Biden administration is prioritizing 'government power over personal freedom' | 19 Nov 2021 | Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is introducing legislation which would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide Congress with data relating to the effectiveness of natural immunity in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Dubbed the Natural Immunity Transparency Act, Roy's bill would require HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to report to Congress the number of unvaccinated individuals who recovered from a COVID infection and how many of those people died, were hospitalized, tested positive again, and/or spread the virus to another person. The measure, should it pass successfully, would also require Becerra to provide Congress with information relating to those who have received the recommended number of vaccine doses and how many of those people have passed away, were hospitalized, and/or had a "breakthrough case."