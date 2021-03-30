Chris Cuomo reportedly received even more attention than other 'VIPs' during COVID tests --A top NY physician would reportedly spend 'hours' at Chris Cuomo's Hamptons home | 30 March 2021 | The Washington Post ran a brutal "behind-the-scenes" report on how Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prioritized COVID testing in the early months of the pandemic, including how his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, allegedly received treatment "beyond" others on the so-called VIP list. According to sources, more than "100 individuals" with close ties to the governor were referred to as "priorities," "specials," "inner circle" or "criticals" and were "logged in an electronic data sheet that was kept separate from a database for the general public." The Post reported that Dr. Eleanor Adams, a top New York physician who was tasked by the Cuomo administration to coordinate COVID testing in nursing homes, was "dispatched multiple times" to Chris Cuomo's home in the Hamptons, where visits "sometimes stretched hours."