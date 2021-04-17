Chris Cuomo says there won't be police reform until 'White people's kids start getting killed' | 17 April 2021 | CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday during "Cuomo Primetime" said that police and gun reform won’t happen until "White people’s kids start getting killed." "Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they'll change," said the anchor. "[When] your kids start getting killed. White people's kids start getting killed." Cuomo put on a hypothetical accent and pretended to be a White parent. "What’s going on with these police? Maybe we shouldn't even have police," he said. "That kind of madness. That kind of mania. That will be you. That will be the majority. Because it’s your people," Cuomo said, apparently directed at the White members of his audience.