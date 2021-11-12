Chris Cuomo sought to discredit Fox News' Janice Dean for speaking out on brother's nursing home scandal --The now-fired CNN anchor allegedly referred to Dean as 'this Fox weather b----' to the governor's staff | 10 Dec 2021 | Disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reportedly leveled personal attacks against Fox News' senior meteorologist Janice Dean, an outspoken critic of his brother's nursing home scandal. Dean, who lost both of her in-laws last year after they had contracted the coronavirus in nursing homes, had placed blame on then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's controversial policy ordering assisted-living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in the early weeks of the pandemic. However, the New York Post reported that the "Cuomo Prime Time" host was in close contact with the governor's office and expressed his desire to target the Fox News star, according to a source.