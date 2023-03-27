Christian school massacre suspect identified as transgender, police found maps, manifesto | 27 March 2023 | A shooting at a Tennessee private Christian grade school left three students and three adults dead, including the head of the school, Monday and the shooter was killed by police, authorities said. The victims were killed in the attack at the Covenant School, authorities said. Nashville police say officers engaged with and killed the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old [male-to-]female carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun. The shooter was identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a Nashville resident, who identified as a transgender woman. Investigators were investigating a home connected to her. Nashville police Chief John Drake said Hale possibly prepared for the shooting, including having written a manifesto. "We have also determined that there were maps drawn of the school in detail of surveillance entry points. At one point she was a student at that school," he said.