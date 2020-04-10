Christie checks into hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis | 03 Oct 2020 | Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday that he had checked himself into a local hospital hours after he tested positive for COVID-19, describing it as a "precautionary measure" due to a "history of asthma." "In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon," the former governor tweeted early in the evening Saturday. "While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure." Christie added in a follow-up tweet, "I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon."