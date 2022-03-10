This is the Great Reset: Christmas turkeys are at risk - UK farmers --Britain has been fighting its largest ever outbreak of bird flu, and cases continue to rise | 2 Oct 2022 | The largest outbreak of bird flu in UK history might affect the supply of turkeys and could jeopardize traditional Christmas celebrations, the National Farmers' Union (NFU) has said. The warning came as the government has reported more than 150 cases of the disease across the country in less than a year. In an interview with Sky News, James Mottershead, chairman of the NFU Poultry Board, claimed that if avian influenza gets into turkeys, it could cause "holy carnage." "That could cause real supply chain issues in the run-up to Christmas time," Mottershead said. He explained that if a farm is designated as an infected premise, it can be "out of production" for up to a year.