Church Shooting in Southern California: Four Critically Wounded, One Fatality --Police: One Person Detained, Weapon Recovered | 15 May 2022 | A church in Southern California was the target of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon with initial reports of four wounded, one person killed and a suspect in custody. According to photos of emergency response vehicles at the scene and a block location given by police, the shooting appears to have taken place at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. Shooting took place during a meeting by the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church that shares space with the Geneva church. Suspect is reported to be a "68-year-old Asian man."