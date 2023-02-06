Churchill Downs suspends all racing activity after 12 horses died in six weeks with 2023 Spring Meet relocated --Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority opened an investigation this week | 2 June 2023 | Churchill Downs has suspended the racing operations at the track for the remainder of the 2023 Spring Meet following the deaths of 12 horses during the past six weeks. Live racing will take place as scheduled this weekend on June 3 and 4, but following Sunday's activity, the track will go dark. The Spring Meet, which runs through July 3, will be relocated to Ellis Park, following multiple emergency meetings in Louisville this week... The announcement comes after 12 horses have died at the track since April with officials yet to be able to identify a commonality between the deaths. A release Friday afternoon stated that no single factor has been identified as a potential cause for the fatalities or pattern detected, but it decided to relocate the meet "in an abundance of caution." [Did they get the experimental mRNA jab?]