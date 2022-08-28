CIA and Pompeo Sued for Spying on Assange's Visitors at Embassy | 16 Aug 2022 | On Monday, a group of U.S. lawyers and journalists filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and its former Director Mike Pompeo for eavesdropping on their conversations with Julian Assange, while he was in asylum at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. The suit alleges that Pompeo -- who headed the CIA between 2017 and 2018, before being appointed Secretary of State by Donald Trump -- oversaw and directed an extraordinary campaign of illegal espionage on Assange's lawyers and other people inside the embassy. "The U.S. Constitution shields American citizens from U.S. government overreach even when the activities take place in a foreign embassy in a foreign country," said Richard Roth, an attorney who is part of the group of plaintiffs, which also includes journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz and attorneys Margaret Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek.