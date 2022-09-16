CIA torture report to remain secret for 'national security' | 16 Sept 2022 | A US federal judge has ruled that a sprawling congressional report on the CIA's Terror War torture program will remain classified, claiming citizens have no right to access the controversial document, portions of which were already leaked to the public by a Democratic senator in 2014. In a decision on Thursday, District of Columbia Judge Beryl Howell said the report "does not qualify as a public record subject to the common law right of public access," as a previous case concluded it was a "congressional record" and therefore could not be obtained through standard Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. "The Report contains highly classified information about the CIA's detention and interrogation policies and procedures that would compromise national security if released, far outweighing the public's interest in disclosure," the judge wrote in her opinion.