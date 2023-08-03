CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack Months Before It Happened - Report | 8 March 2023 | The Nord Stream pipelines connect Russia to Germany, and while the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline was never activated - prior to Russia's special operation in Ukraine - the Nord Stream 1 pipeline provided billions of cubic meters of natural gas to Europe. Both pipelines were destroyed on September 26, 2022. The CIA reportedly warned its German counterpart, the Bundesnachrichtendienst, better known as BND, about a potential attack on the Nord Stream pipelines months before an attack was carried out in late 2022. Citing anonymous intelligence officials, the Wall Street Journal, reported that the warnings were sent by the CIA in June and July of 2022, months before the pipeline exploded in an apparent sabotage in September.