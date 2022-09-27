CIA warned Germany of Nord Stream attack - Spiegel --U.S. spies allegedly told Berlin about a possible pipeline attack "weeks" ago | 27 Sept 2022 | The CIA warned Berlin about a possible attack on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea "weeks ago," German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday. Germany was looking for answers after both of Russia's Nord Stream pipelines were damaged and a massive gas leak appeared off the Danish island of Bornholm. A tip from the U.S. spy agency was "received in Berlin during the summer," the outlet said, citing "several people familiar with the matter." Officially, however, the federal government declined to comment on intelligence-related matters. German security services are currently examining satellite imagery of the area where the explosions occurred, but see only "unremarkable" naval traffic, according to Spiegel. They are also convinced only a state actor could have done this, suggesting "divers or a mini-submarine" could have installed mines or explosives on the pipeline.