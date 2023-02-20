Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Shut Down Water Intakes After Train Derailment --Butyl acrylate was believed to have seeped into the Ohio River. | 20 Feb 2023 | Utilities in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky shut Ohio River water intake valves early Sunday morning over concerns about contamination by hazardous materials from a train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The two utilities, Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) and Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD), said they are taking precautions as testing found at least low levels of chemicals from the toxic spill in some places at intakes along the waterway amid reports of fish dying en masse in local waterways and East Palestine residents reporting ailments such as headaches and rashes...NKWD said in a press release one of the chemicals, butyl acrylate, "was detected at low levels in the Ohio River far upstream of our water supply intakes." GCWW said low [?] levels of butyl acrylate were believed to have "seeped" into the Ohio River through a creek about 300 miles north of Cincinnati. [Where is Biden today? Not in Ohio. He's busy visiting the corrupt Nazis in Ukraine.]