Citing threats, Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends ban on protesters on her block: 'I have a right to make sure that my home is secure' | 20 Aug 2020 | Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the Chicago Police Department's ban on protesters being able to demonstrate on the block where she lives, telling reporters Thursday that she and her family at times require heightened security because of threats she receives daily. Lightfoot refused to elaborate on the specific threats, but said she receives them daily against herself, her wife and her home... Aside from the expanded police presence to block protesters from reaching her home, Lightfoot already receives 24/7 protection from cops including officers stationed at the residence. The aggressive policing has sometimes siphoned away resources from the area's police district, some sources with knowledge of the situation said, leading to quiet grumbling.