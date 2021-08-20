Citizen Victory: Restaurants Reverse Vaccine Passport Requirement --State prohibition on vaccine requirements enforced | 12 Aug 2021 | After citizen outrage, two businesses backed down from requiring customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination when a state agency threatened to enforce state law. Texans will have to remain vigilant of other businesses violating the state's prohibition on these vaccine passports. On Monday, local media reported that Austin restaurants Fresa's Chicken Al Carbon and Launderette are requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination ("at least one shot") to dine indoors. Three days later, these restaurants dropped the requirement after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission threatened to strip them of their business licenses in accordance with recently passed state law.