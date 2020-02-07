City Council passes $88.1 billion budget with $1 billion in cuts to NYPD | 01 July 2020 | The New York City Council passed the city's $88.1 billion budget just after midnight Wednesday with hopes to solve the Big Apple's $9 billion budget shortfall -- in part by slashing NYPD spending by $1 billion. The deal became official once Councilwoman Deborah Rose (D-Staten Island) became the 26th council member to vote in favor of the budget -- representing a majority of the 51-person legislative body... The budget passed by a final vote of 32-17, with one member absent and another seat empty.