City of Minneapolis spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members | 28 June 2020 | The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd, FOX 9 has learned. A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost taxpayers $63,000 over the past three weeks. The three council members who have the security detail -- Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), and Phillipe Cunningham (Ward 4), and Alondra Cano (Ward 9) -- have been outspoken proponents of defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.