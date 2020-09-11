Civil War It is Then | 06 Nov 2020 | (Opinion) It is one thing to know your opponents have no soul. It is quite another to watch in real time their depravity play out with gleeful disdain. Anyone saying that what is happening right now in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan etc. is not a conscious effort to rig an election is either a victim of propaganda or being willfully obtuse... The potential is there for the Republicans to pick up as many as twelve seats in the House while holding the Senate if not picking up a seat, depending on how the courts rule on the already well-documented fraud. Coattails that long are prima faciaevidence that what's happening with the presidential election is fraud. I won't go into the list of red flags here, others have done a far better job...Getting those Republican-controlled legislatures to throw out the suggested results of a tainted election is exactly why the Electoral College exist.. It is the last defense against mob rule and the corrupting nature of politics. The commies in the DNC and The Davos Crowd don't like to hear that and frankly don't care but that is the reality of it. That's Trump's path to the presidency at this point, because the votes will be tallied to ensure that he not only loses but lose by a large enough 'electoral vote' majority to nullify any rulings by the Supreme Court. Pelosi is prepared to invoke the 20th Amendment if there is no resolution on Inauguration day, January 20th through an act of Congress. This is why many House seats have not been called even though they are over. She made her choice. So did the all the people currently engaged in this theft. Now the nature of the State is clear for a majority of people to see. Civil War it is, then. Molon Labe.