Civilians killed as Donetsk hit by ballistic missile, the DPR says --Donbass republic's officials said that at least 17 people were killed in the shelling | 14 March 2022 | A Tochka-U ballistic missile was launched into Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), on Monday, officials said. The reported incident took place amid the Russia military campaign in Ukraine. DPR military spokesman Eduard Basurin said the missile was intercepted and destroyed mid-air, but one of its explosive parts managed to hit the city. DPR defense officials reported that at least 17 people were killed and 28 wounded. "If the missile hadn't been shot down, we'd have a lot more casualties," DPR head Denis Pushilin told the media. He added that the part of the missile fell in the center of Donetsk, not far from the main government building. Pushilin claimed the missile was loaded with a cluster munition.