Civilians were allegedly shot and killed by US forces during Kabul airport bombing mayhem, eyewitnesses tell BBC | 28 Aug 2021 | Some of the dozens of civilians reportedly killed in a suicide blast outside Kabul’s airport may have been shot by US soldiers amid the chaos caused by the deadly explosion, according to the BBC. Eyewitnesses who survived Thursday’s attack, which claimed at least 95 lives and left 150 people wounded, told the British public broadcaster that not everyone who died that day had been killed by the suicide bomber... One Afghan who spoke to the BBC claimed that a civilian who had worked with American forces was shot to death by foreign soldiers in the aftermath of the suicide blast.