Cleveland Officials Traced COVID Cases Back to the Debate...Before Trump Was On-Site | 06 Oct 2020 | Officials for the City of Cleveland said 11 cases of the coronavirus could be traced back to the Sept. 29 presidential debate. The cases were a result of debate pre-planning and set-up, with the majority of cases impacting out-of-state travelers, particularly debate organizers and members of the media. The news comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus... Before the event, the Cleveland Clinic, which oversaw the health and safety measures at the debate, said there was a very low risk level of exposure. "Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests," the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement before Tuesday's debate. Even though 11 cases were traced back to the pre-debate planning, the Cleveland Clinic made one thing clear: every single person with credentials who went into the debate had to have a negative coronavirus test.