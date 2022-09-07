CLG in the Crosshairs of Totalitarian Censors --CLG News is now at risk of being shut down and may need to find a new web host. By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. With Lori Price | 9 July 2022 |

When CLG News asked its web host, MayFirst, with help to deliver of its newsletter after Yahoo censors blocked the receipt by CLG subscribers, the MayFirst Leadership Committee founder stated that they would not help to deliver "vaccine misinformation" or content hosted by "pro-trump" (sic) websites.