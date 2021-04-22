CLG Needs Your Help - April 22, 2021

The U.S. Postal Service is running a 'covert operations program' that monitors Americans' social media posts | 21 April 2021 | The law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service has been quietly running a program that tracks and collects Americans' social media posts, including those about planned protests, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News. The details of the surveillance effort, known as iCOP, or Internet Covert Operations Program, have not previously been made public. The work involves having analysts trawl through social media sites to look for what the document describes as "inflammatory" postings and then sharing that information across government agencies.

Globalists of World Economic Forum to 'Simulate' World-Disrupting Cyber Attack With 'Cyber Polygon' Event | 20 April 2021 | The annual training exercise is garnering extra interest on the heels of WEF's ominous 2019 'Event 201,' which simulated a pandemic that presaged the actual COVID-19 pandemic mere months later. On July 9, business, government, and supranational organization leaders will team up for an event called Cyber Polygon, to simulate and respond to a damaging cyber threat, "a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real time." The training exercise will build upon 'Concept 21,' the WEF's branding of global digitalization trends by which they sense an opportunity for more power to try to shape humanity to their liking.

Multiple rockets land near Baghdad International Airport, US-led coalition base, triggering alarms - reports | 22 April 2021 | Multiple rockets reportedly fell near Baghdad International Airport. There have also been reports of air-raid sirens going off inside Camp Victory, which houses US coalition forces. No casualties are being reported. According to local media sources, a total of three rockets went off in the vicinity of the airport. Security forces are now examining the platforms from which the rockets were launched.

House passes DC statehood bill to make district 51st state after heated floor debate | 22 April 2021 | The divided House Thursday passed legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state and to grant its more than 700,000 residents full representation in Congress. The strictly party-line vote in the House was 216 to 208, with all Republicans rejecting the statehood bill, dubbed H.R. 51. The legislation has support from Joe Biden but faces long odds of passing in the 50-50 split Senate. Debate over statehood got particularly heated on the House floor Thursday when New York Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones accused certain Republicans of being against D.C. statehood because the district was not White enough in their minds to qualify for self-rule.

CLG Needs Your Help - April 22, 2021

Dear CLG News Readers,

CLG relies on the support of its readers to exist. We have not made such a request since October 2020.

Here is an easy way to support CLG's work with a monthly (automatic) donation:

here (https://www.legitgov.org/donate.html) and with the 'PayPal Subscribe' button, you can make a monthly recurring donation. Or, please consider making a single donation to CLG. PayPal takes cr-dit cards and e-checks, even if you do not have a PayPal account. (Please note your email addy, if you wish to hear back from us.)

Our Venmo handle is @CLGNews (https://venmo.com/CLGNews).

Or, please mail a check, money order, etc. to CLG:

Citizens for Legitimate Government (CLG)

P.O. Box 1142

Bristol, CT 06011-1142

Contributions to CLG (https://www.legitgov.org/) are not tax deductible.

Please know that we appreciate every contributor. Thank you so much to all who have donated, and those who contribute on a monthly basis!

This message can be viewed online.

Sincerely,

The CLG News team.

*****

Like CLG on Facebook; follow CLG on Twitter.

Forward this newsletter to your lists and friends! To subscribe, pls. send a blank email to: signup@legitgov.org. Or, click here to get the CLG News. Those who wish to unsubscribe can go here, or reply to this email w. 'unsubscribe' in the subject line. Please add clg_news@legitgov.org to your contacts or approved senders.

CLG News Editor-in-Chief: Lori Price. Copyright © 2021, Citizens for Legitimate Government ® All rights reserved.